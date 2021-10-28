      Weather Alert

Lake County Trick-Or-Treating times

Frank Wright
Oct 28, 2021 @ 12:09pm
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"

Village of Antioch: 

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Village of Grayslake:

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

Village of Gurnee: 

October 31st (2-5pm)

 

Village of Libertyville: 

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Village of Lake Zurich:

October 31st (3-8pm)

 

Village of Fox Lake: 

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Village of Mundelein: 

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Village of Deerfield

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Village of Lincolnshire

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Historic Long Grove

October 29th (2-5pm)

 

Village of Vernon Hills

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

City of Waukegan

October 31st (2-5pm)

 

City of Zion

October 31st (2-5pm)

 

Barrington

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Beach Park

October 31st (2-5pm)

Buffalo Grove

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Deer Park

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Hainesville

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

Highland Park

October 31st (3-7pm)

 

Island Lake

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Kildeer

October 31st (3-8pm)

 

Lakemoor

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Lake Forest

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Lake Villa

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

Lindenhurst

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

North Chicago

October 31st (3-5pm)

 

Round Lake

October 31st (1-5pm)

 

Volo

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

Wadsworth

October 31st (2-5pm)

 

Wauconda

October 31st (4-8pm)

 

Wildwood

October 31st (4-7pm)

 

Winthrop Harbor

October 31st (4-7pm)

TAGS
candy halloween Trick-or-Treating
Connect With Us Listen To Us On