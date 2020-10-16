Lake County State’s Attorney Argues for Rittenhouse Extradition
State’s Attorney Says Rittenhouse Extradition Should Go Forward
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County State’s Attorney says it’s time for the extradition of a teen murder suspect to go forward. Kyle Rittenhouse is facing charges in Kenosha for a triple shooting that killed 2 people during protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting in August. Since turning himself in, the Antioch 17-year-old has been held in juvenile detention, while his defense has been fighting extradition. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim filed court documents Thursday saying some of the arguments used by the defense to keep Rittenhouse in Lake County, have no place in a simple extradition hearing. Nerheim says the teen’s lawyers are using distorted interpretations of the law and misleading statements in their arguments. The next hearing for Rittenhouse is October 30th.
Arrests in Gurnee Shooting
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced a pair of arrests stemming from a shooting in early October. Officials say the incident took place in a parking lot near Stearns School and Dilleys Roads back on October 5th, leaving a 20-year-old Lindenhurst man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities believe the shooting was part of a drug deal, and arrested both a 15-year-old Grayslake boy and a 16-year-old Gurnee boy. Official charges against the pair are said to be pending, and the cases will be tried through the juvenile court system.
Waukegan Police Say Road Rage Suspect, Victim Did Not Know Each Other
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed last week in Waukegan did not know his alleged shooter. Waukegan Police say their investigation into the October 9th killing of Dwayne Young turned up no link between the victim and suspect before the incident. The 38-year-old was reportedly shot multiple times by 33-year-old Sheldon Brown of Chicago, after a rear end accident. Officials called the shooting road rage, and have charged Brown with first-degree murder. Brown had a bond review on Thursday, but no other court dates have been set.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced a large increase in Coronavirus positive tests and related deaths. The state announced just over 4-thousand new cases on Thursday and 53 related deaths. Of those, 226 positives came from Lake County, but with no new fatalities. Even with the increased numbers, statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use both dropped. ICU use in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County also fell, down to 48%. The positive infection rate in the Region ticked up one-tenth to 6.3%.
Great America Light Festival to Go On
(Gurnee, IL) Just days after health officials surmised that Six Flags Great America wouldn’t have a 2020 schedule, the park announced a holiday light’s festival. The Gurnee theme park said that they will be open on weekends, starting November 27th, for Holiday in the Park. The winter festival will have several restrictions in place for attendees, including limited attendance…and no rides will be open. Lake County Health officials said it was the state that gave the park the go-ahead to re-open for the winter season, despite a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases. The event will close December 27th.