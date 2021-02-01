Lake County Snow Storm Largest Since 2015, Covid-19 Updates
Photo by Tim Vander Tuuk
Snowfall Largest Since 2015, Near One Foot in Some Lake County Areas
Vander Tuuk 2-1-21
(Waukegan, IL) A large storm blanketed the Lake County with nearly a foot of snow over the weekend. The storm, which started on Saturday night, and went through most of Sunday, was said to be the largest snowfall since 2015. The National Weather Service says officially at O’Hare Airport, 10.8 inches was reported as of midnight, but areas like Lindenhurst reported about 11 and a half inches, and Deerfield reported an even one foot. Most of the area’s main roads are passable this morning, but some side streets and parking lots remain snow-packed. Another, much smaller storm, could drop a couple more inches of snow later this week.
Phase 4 Coronavirus Relaxations Inch Closer
Vander Tuuk 2-1-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake and McHenry County area could move to Phase 4 of Coronavirus mitigations later this week. The area needs a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for 3 straight days, and currently sits at 6.6%. Covid linked hospital admissions fell for the 11th straight day in the Region, and ICU use sits below 70%. Under Phase 4, restaurants and bars with food service will not have a mandatory closing time, and gatherings and meetings can increase to 50 people, among other relaxations…all of which are still heavily restricted. Raw numbers wise, Lake County saw 116 new confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases, and 3 fatalities. January saw 35 fewer deaths in Lake County, than December.
Nursing Home Covid-19 Numbers
Vander Tuuk 2-1-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois nursing homes continue to take the hardest hit from Coronavirus deaths, despite a low percentage of cases. Overall, long term care facilities in the state make up just about 6.5% of all Covid-19 cases, but make up nearly half of all deaths. In Lake County, just under 58% of all deaths come from nursing homes, while neighboring McHenry County comes in even higher at nearly 64% of the death toll.
Covid-19 Vaccine Update: Illinois Remains Near Bottom
Vander Tuuk 2-1-21
(Chicago, IL) While the state of Illinois continues to push for more Coronavirus vaccines, they remain one of the worst at distribution in the country. According to the latest stats, Illinois ranks 47 in the U.S. for distributing vaccines per capita, ahead of only Kansas, Idaho and Missouri. Statistics show that 5.8% of the state’s population has been given the first dose, but only 1.8% have received the 2nd dose to make them fully vaccinated. Of the vaccines allotted by the feds, only 56% of the shots have gone into arms.
Governor Continues Review on Police Reform Bill
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-1-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An overhaul of Illinois’ approach to public safety and crime and punishment approved in January has won praise from activists pushing reform since the civil unrest last year. But critics call the legislation confusing, contradictory, and a threat to public safety. Key among the provisions is an end to cash bail, which legislative sponsors say is a tax on the poor who can’t afford bail to get out before trial. Police decertification would be easier and body cameras would be required by all departments. Police groups are firmly against the bill, saying essentially they would no longer be able to do their jobs, and that all the mandates in the bill are unfunded. Governor JB Pritzker has not yet signed the bill, saying it’s under intense review.