Lake County Sheriff’s Weekly Arrest Report: Two No Bond Warrants Served

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of no bond warrants have been served by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Zion Sung of Riverwoods was taken into custody on July 1st. The 29-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating an order of protection in DeKalb County…he has since been released to their Sheriff’s Office to face the charge. Amber Knowles meantime, was taken into custody on July 3rd in the Unincorporated Grayslake area. The 30-year-old was wanted for a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections, as well as obstructing identification. Knowles is currently back in the custody of the DOC.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-6-22)