Lake County Sheriff’s Office: Zion Men Arrested, One For DUI, One for Warrant

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man’s weekend arrest has been announced by Lake County Sheriff’s officials. Authorities say Clifton Foster was arrested Sunday after an incident in Beach Park. The events surrounding the arrest haven’t been detailed, but the 43-year-old now faces charges of aggravated DUI, open transport of alcohol, driving on a revoked license and driving without insurance. He was also cited for going 20 miles an hour over the speed limit. Foster is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond and is due back in court on August 9th.
(Woodstock, IL) A man wanted in a neighboring county has been arrested in Lake County. Michael Coleman of Zion was wanted on a drug induced homicide warrant out of McHenry County. The 42-year-old was picked up by Sheriff’s authorities on July 23rd in Waukegan. Coleman has since been transferred to the McHenry County Jail where he faces the warrant charge, and one other drug count. Bond was set at 50-thousand dollars, and Coleman is due back in court on August 3rd.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-28-21)