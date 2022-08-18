Lake County Sheriff’s Office to Add Two New K9’s, Youth to Name Them

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will soon add two more K9 officers to their numbers. Officials say they are finalizing the process of selecting the dogs, which will both be male German Shepherds and named by Lake County youth. Those who pick the winning names will be invited to participate in the new K9’s swearing-in ceremony. The new additions will join the current crop of animal officers: Axel, Boomer, Danno, Dax, Duke, Echo, Ryker, and Tera.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-18-22)