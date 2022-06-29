Lake County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrants After Incidents in Beach Long Grove, Beach Park

(Long Grove, IL) Warrants have been issued for a woman accused of using someone’s financial identity for her own gain. Octavia Lymon-Murphy was observed taking packages from the front door of a Long Grove home back in December, shortly after she had told Lake County Sheriff’s officials that she was a delivery driver whose car had broken down. An investigation commenced and showed that Lymon-Murphy reportedly used the victim’s credit card to make over 2-thousand-dollars in purchases, accessed the shipping dates for the items, and waited in the area until they were delivered. It’s still unclear how the Chicago woman was able to hack the credit card information. A 300-thousand-dollar warrant has been issued for the 36-year-old. When she is caught she will face charges of continuing a financial criminal enterprise, online theft by deception, and identity theft.
(Beach Park, IL) A warrant has been issued for a Beach Park man after an incident this month that left a woman struggling to breathe. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a woman went to the home of her partner, Jesus Morales, on June 14th…and the pair began arguing. The argument then reportedly turned physical with Morales strangling the woman on three occasions. The following day the victim went to the hospital for treatment, but Morales showed up and allegedly threatened her…he was escorted out by hospital security. The 35-year-old is now wanted on a 200-thousand-dollar warrant. When caught he will face varying counts of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-29-22)