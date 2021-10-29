Lake County Sheriff’s Office Introduces K9 Ryker

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s 5th K9 deputy. Ryker, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, joins Deputy Craig Somerville on patrol. Deputy Somerville was the handler of K9 Diesel, who died of cancer earlier this year. Ryker joins Dax, Duke, Danno and Boomer. The Sheriff’s K9’s are considered sworn officers, and are deployed hundreds of times a year to look for missing and endangered individuals, those who fled from a crime, as well as drug detection, and finding other contraband. They also frequently assist other Lake County law-enforcement agencies.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-29-21)