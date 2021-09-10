Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax Helps to Make Pair of Arrests

(Waukegan, IL) Two suspects who attempted to flee arrest near Libertyville, met the long paws of the law. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a call came in overnight Wednesday from an individual who reported that another individual would not come out of his motel room. Deputies were sent to the scene, but both individuals had outstanding warrants and had fled the scene before those deputies arrived. K9 Dax and deputy John Forlenza performed a track finding one suspect hiding on top of a trailer in an auto yard, and the other who had double-backed to the original location. Both were taken into custody, neither has been identified.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-10-21)