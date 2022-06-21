Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Boomer Helps Find Illegal Gun After Waukegan Domestic Incident

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s K9 was able to help police after a weekend domestic incident. Police in Waukegan say they responded Saturday to the domestic call, after Qvousier Redd reportedly physically attacked his girlfriend and displayed a weapon. Redd then allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, only to crash it into a nearby tree…then fled on foot. Police were able to capture the 24-year-old suspect, and Sheriff’s K9 Boomer was able to track a backpack that he had ditched during the foot chase. That backpack contained an illegal firearm. Redd now faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, domestic battery and more. Bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-21-22)