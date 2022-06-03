      Weather Alert

Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Assists in 9 Arrests in 24-Hour Period

timothy.vandertuuk
Jun 3, 2022 @ 5:51am

(Waukegan, IL)  A Lake County Sheriff’s K9 is being credited with helping to corral nine people connected to two incidents on opposite ends of the county. The first incident took place around 1 o’clock on Wednesday morning in the Wadsworth area when Dax and Deputy John Forlenza were able to track three juvenile offenders who had reportedly stolen a vehicle. That trio was turned over to police in the town where the car was stolen. The other 6 suspects were connected to a stolen vehicle in the Deerfield area around midnight Thursday morning. Dax and Deputy Forlenza were able to track two separate packs of 3 juveniles each…turning the group over to Illinois State Police. The ages and genders of the alleged offenders have not been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-3-22)

