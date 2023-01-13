Lake County Sheriff Says He Supports, Will Support New “Assault Weapons” Ban in Illinois

(Waukegan, IL) While a growing number of Sheriff’s across Illinois say they will not be enforcing the state’s assault weapons ban, the Lake County Sheriff is strongly behind the plan. Sheriff John Idleburg released a statement saying while he is a strong believer in the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, he believes current “weapons of war” have no place in our communities, and hopes the ban goes country wide. He also said as Sheriff, it’s his job to enforce the laws of the state, and plans on doing just that.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-13-23)