Lake County Sees Covid-19 Hospitalizations Jump, Deaths Remain Low
Round Lake Beach Man Sentenced in McHenry County Crime
(Woodstock, IL) A Round Lake Beach man is going to prison, for a crime committed in neighboring McHenry County. Austin DeLeon was convicted of a felony burglary charge back in December of 2020. DeLeon was accused of entering a woman’s vehicle in Crystal Lake back in July of 2018, and attempting to steal items. A previous burglary conviction was said to be factored into the sentencing. The 27-year-old was slapped with 4 years in prison.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) While Coronavirus cases and deaths fell across Illinois, the number of people hospitalized because of the disease continues to rise. The state announced about 24-hundred new cases on Monday, with 18 deaths…16 of which were in Cook County, the epicenter of the recent wave of increasing metrics. In Lake County, 105 new cases were reported with no fatalities for the 3rd straight day. In the Region 9 area, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations saw a steady increase, though ICU capacity and the region’s positivity remained unchanged.
Lake County Vaccinations Over 20% Fully Vaccinated
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County now has pushed past the 20% mark of residents considered fully vaccinated. Illinois Health officials say close to 365-thousand doses of the three Coronavirus vaccines have been administered to Lake County residents. Of those, about 140-thousand, or just over 20% of the county population is considered fully vaccinated. That number statewide is currently 22.7%.
Gas Prices Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to be the highest in the Midwest. According to AAA, the average gallon of gasoline in Illinois is currently $3.05, 19-cents higher than the national average of 2.86. Lake County remains a bit lower at $2.99. In Wisconsin, average gas prices sit at $2.72, well below the national average. Kenosha County comes in at one penny cheaper. AAA officials say gasoline supplies and refinery production have seen a recent increase, along with a drop in crude oil costs, which have stabilized the recent dramatic rise in overall gas prices.
Crimestoppers Looking for Wanted Subject
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Shaquille Jones is wanted on a 40-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for resisting a police officer. He is described as a 28-year-old black male, around 6’4”, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Jones, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.