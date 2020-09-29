Lake County Sees 4th Straight Day Without Covid-19 Fatality
Coronavirus Illinois/Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials have announced 1,709 new positive Coronavirus tests, with 13 related deaths. Of those, Lake County added 61 of the positive tests, but no new fatalities for the 4th straight day. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use remained similar to Sunday numbers, while the two hospital regions that cover Lake County saw ICU capacity increase in one, and decrease in the other. Statewide the rolling 7-day positive infection rate bumped up to 3.7%, Region 9’s positivity (which includes Lake and McHenry County) currently sits at 5%.
Long Term Care Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Chicago, IL) While the numbers have leveled out over the last month, Coronavirus continues to impact nursing homes in Lake County and the state. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Coronavirus within long term care facilities makes up a relatively small percentage of total cases, but statewide, make up around 54% of the state’s Covid-19 death toll. In Lake County, that numbers is higher, with nursing homes making up around 69% of county fatalities.
Suicides, Drug OD’s in Lake County Up During Pandemic
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County health officials say the Covid-19 pandemic is having a side effect that isn’t due to the disease itself. A report in the “News Sun” shows that both suicides and drug overdose deaths have increased since the original stay at home orders were put into place back in March. Lake County health officials say 44 people have committed suicide and 73 died from drug overdoses between March 15th and last week. Those numbers were both up from the same period in 2019. Lake County Health officials say isolation, financial problems brought on by the pandemic, and a sense of hopelessness could be contributing factors in suicides, and even people turning to drugs. Teens reaching out for mental help has also increased exponentially with in-person schooling lessened, and many youth sports and clubs canceled…leading to less social time and structure.
Gas Prices Update Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Chicago, IL) The national average for a gallon of gas remains $2.18, and Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on either side of that average. According to AAA, Illinois remains more expensive at an average of $2.31, while Lake County comes in a bit lower at $2.23. Wisconsin’s average price remains below the national average at about 2-dollars a gallon, while Kenosha County comes in at about $1.97. AAA experts say demand for gasoline remains relatively low, hence the small variations in price over the past few weeks.
Lake County Courthouse Ditches ‘Zoom’ Hearings
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) Citing numerous safety and privacy concerns, the Lake County Courthouse is ditching the popular on-line meeting app Zoom. Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, judges had been using the site to hold most hearings…but uninvited guests started showing up and disrupting proceedings with random noises, or even displaying offensive materials, a concept known as “Zoom bombing.” Court officials say they have started switching to a far more secure internal system for on-line hearings. Those that have already switched over have reported no interruption problems.
Illinois Launches Online Tracking System for Rape Kits
Associated Press 9-29-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois State Police has launched a tracking system for rape kits, that will allow sexual assault survivors to track evidence in new cases. The state police, which rolled out the system in August, runs laboratories that analyze DNA evidence. The system was supposed to launch last year, but ran into delays. Survivors will be given a case number for the system that will allow them to track their evidence, which advocates say can boost accountability and be a supportive tool for survivors.
Crimestoppers Retail Theft
Vander Tuuk 9-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Leonard Thomas is wanted on a 50-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for retail theft. He is described as a 33-year-old black male, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Thomas, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.