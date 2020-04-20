Lake County Records Zero New Covid-19 Fatalities, State Cases Drop Dratically
Coronavirus Death Drop Sharply in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 4-20-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus deaths in Illinois took a massive tumble on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker announced 33 fatalities, a drastic drop from Saturday’s death toll of 125. New confirmed cases totaled 1,197, which was also down from Saturday. The Governor said he expects the new daily cases to remain high, because testing continues to expand, and more testing means more cases. Lake County saw an increase of 89 new cases on Sunday, but no new fatalities. The county totals now stand at 2,162 confirmed cases and 75 deaths. Negative tests now number just under 113-thousand.
Encouraging Signs on Transmission Rate, More in Covid-19 Battle
Vander Tuuk 4-20-20
(Chicago, IL) Some more encouraging news has come out of Illinois’ battle with the Coronavirus. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said on Sunday that the R0 (R naught) rate, or the rate at which people with the disease infect others, has fallen from 3.5 to nearly 1. ICU Beds are available in all regions of the state, despite the construction of new field hospitals including one in Waukegan. Statewide, Dr. Ezike says there are just under 2-thousand ICU Beds available (about 47 here in the northeast region of the state), and just over 25-hundred patient free ventilators.
Illinois Democrats Seek $41B in Federal Coronavirus Relief
Associated Press 4-20-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Senate Democrats are seeking more than $41 billion from the federal government in the next coronavirus relief plan, including $10 billion for a pension fund bailout. State Senate President Don Harmon penned a letter to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and every member of the state’s congressional delegation. In it, Harmon says the virus is an “unprecedented situation” and the state will likely face “additional, unanticipated costs that could result in future requests for assistance.” Illinois Republicans criticized the request as ”brazenly using a global pandemic as an excuse” to fix the state’s longtime financial problems.
Park City Man’s Murder Conviction Again Overturned
Vander Tuk 4-20-20
(McHenry, IL) A Park City man that has been convicted of murder three times, is now expected to go to trial again, or be released outright. A federal judge has ruled that the conviction of Kenneth Smith has been overturned due to a lack of a strong case against him, and the ignoring of evidence that pointed at another suspect. The 44-year-old is accused of killing Raul Briseno in March of 2001 outside of his McHenry County restaurant. Two Round Lake residents and a Spring Grove man were also convicted of various crimes in connection with the murder.