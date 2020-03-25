Lake County Over 100 Cases of Coronavirus, McHenry County Man Dies From Disease
Coronavirus Illinois Wednesday Update
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker provided his daily update on Coronavirus cases in Illinois. The Governor announced 250 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,535. Five more deaths from the disease have also been announced, bringing the statewide total to 17. The tally included a McHenry County man, whose death was announced after the Governor’s press conference. Here in Lake County, confirmed cases ticked up to 111, with no fatalities. There have been 9,950 negative tests.
Coronavirus Scams
(Chicago, IL) While most people are taking the high road and doing good during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, scammers have started to pop up. Deerfield Police, and others across Lake County are warning people to be on the lookout for scams. Officials say simply hanging up on robocalls, and doing some research on charities would be a good first step. Never reply to text messages or emails about government checks, and don’t click on any links from sources you aren’t familiar with. As far as medical advice, don’t take any offers for Coronavirus vaccinations, because there are currently none available.
Arrest Made in Zion Fatal Hit and Run
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced the arrest of a teenager in a fatal hit and run late last year. Authorities say Kevin Lancaster was arrested by North Chicago Police on Saturday, after a call about a domestic disturbance. The 17-year-old was wanted on warrants for a December 7th hit and run in Zion that killed 63-year-old Nancy Ezell. Lancaster was said to be in a stolen car at the time of the incident. He now faces adult charges of leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Double Shooting Investigated in Zion
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating after two people were shot. The incident took place Monday night in the 21-hundred Block of Gideon Avenue. An adult female was struck in the arm by a bullet, while a juvenile male suffered a graze wound to the head. Both victims were hospitalized, though neither were considered seriously injured. Police believe the shooting was a targeted act, and was done over an ongoing dispute of some kind. So far, however, there have been no reported arrests.
Two Men Face Charges for Jail Incidents
(Waukegan, IL) Two men already in the Lake County Jail, are now facing charges for incidents behind bars. Brett O’Bryant of Winthrop Harbor was hit with a charge of battery on March 17th while in the jail on domestic battery and unlawful restraint charges. The 47-year-old is due back in court at the end of April. Demond Reid of Chicago was hit the following day with a charge of resisting a correctional officer. The 43-year-old was behind bars on accusations that he stole several thousand dollar’s worth of diamonds from a Gurnee jewelry store. He’s due back in court in mid-April.