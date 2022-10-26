Lake County Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Near Rosemont

(Rosemont, IL) A Lake County man is dead after a crash near O’Hare. Illinois State Police say the single vehicle accident took place just before 10 o’clock on Monday morning near the junction between Interstates 90 and 190. Killed was 50-year-old Michael Wallace of Waukegan. Medical examiners say blunt force injuries sustained in the crash were the cause of death. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-26-22)