Lake County Man Airlifted After Fatal McHenry County Crash

(Prairie Grove, IL) A McHenry County man is dead, and a Lake County man was injured after a weekend crash just west of Island Lake. The crash between a Toyota Highlander and a Ford E350 cargo truck took place Saturday along Route 176 just west of the Fox River. The driver of the Highlander, identified as 27-year-old Tyler King of Crystal Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cargo truck, only identified as a Wauconda man, was airlifted to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. His condition is unknown, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing by McHenry County authorities.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-22-22)