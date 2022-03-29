Lake County Lost Population in 2021, Along With 80 Other Illinois Counties

(Chicago, IL) Illinois population has been dropping by large chunks over the last several years, and new data released from the census shows an even further break-down. The county wide data showed that 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021, with the biggest drop being 89-thousand plus residents in Cook County. Lake County lost just under 2-thousand residents. Neighboring McHenry County was the only one along the Illinois-Wisconsin border to gain in population…adding a little over 13-hundred residents.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-29-22)