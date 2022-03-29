      Weather Alert

Lake County Lost Population in 2021, Along With 80 Other Illinois Counties

timothy.vandertuuk
Mar 29, 2022 @ 4:38am

(Chicago, IL)  Illinois population has been dropping by large chunks over the last several years, and new data released from the census shows an even further break-down. The county wide data showed that 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population in 2021, with the biggest drop being 89-thousand plus residents in Cook County. Lake County lost just under 2-thousand residents. Neighboring McHenry County was the only one along the Illinois-Wisconsin border to gain in population…adding a little over 13-hundred residents.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-29-22)

