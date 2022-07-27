Lake County Fair Back for First Full Run Since 2019

(Grayslake, IL) For the first time since the Covid pandemic, the Lake County Fair opens for a full 5-day run today. The fair was canceled in 2020, then a shortened version took place in 2021. This year at the fairgrounds in Grayslake it’s all systems go. This year’s event will feature the return of animal exhibits, rides, fair food, monster trucks, motocross, demolition derby, the beer garden and more. The fair runs through Sunday. Information on events, tickets and more can be found at lcfair.com
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-27-22)