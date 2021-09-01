Lake County Ends Month With 11 Covid-19 Deaths, Higher Case Amounts

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 216 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the 2nd highest one day total in August. Despite that, no new fatalities were reported, leaving the August Covid-19 death toll at 11…one of the lowest monthly totals of the pandemic. Coronavirus linked hospital admissions grew in the Lake and McHenry County Region by 88 during the month, ending at 126. As for vaccinations, over 390-thousand Lake County residents are considered fully vaccinated, or just under 56% of the population. Statewide, that percentage for those 12 and older that are eligible for a shot, sits just under 60%.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-1-21)