Lake County Death Toll Increases, Drop in Illinois Coronavirus Cases
Coronavirus Update: Lake County Has 5 of 16 New Covid-19 Deaths
Vander Tuuk 4-3-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases and deaths dropped in Illinois on Thursday. Governor JB Pritzker said 715 new cases were confirmed, and 16 new deaths. Both of those numbers were down from Wednesday’s numbers. Overall, Illinois now has confirmed 7,695 cases of Covid-19, and 157 deaths. Lake County has eclipsed 500 cases with 542, and deaths now stand at 12. Negative cases now stand at 35,961 statewide.
Unemployment Up again, Illinois Receives 178K Initial Claims
Associated Press 4-3-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois continued to share in the nation’s economic pain wrought by COVID-19 with 178,421 unemployment claims filed last week. The 56% jump, from 114,114 a week earlier, was part of a record 6.6 million first-time claims submitted nationally. The spread of the coronavirus is the main factor for both Illinois, and the national numbers. The primary preventive measure, social distancing, prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to shut down “non-essential” businesses, starting with bars and restaurants, on March 21, putting tens of thousands of people out of work.
Suit Seeks Illinois Inmates’ Release Due to Coronavirus
Associated Press 4-3-20
CHICAGO (AP) A new federal lawsuit seeks a court order directing state officials “to drastically reduce Illinois’s prison population” on grounds that hundreds of inmates are particularly vulnerable to catching and dying from the coronavirus. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Chicago names ten inmates but seeks class-action status to represent older prisoners and those with underlying health conditions. The filing says that poor medical care and a lack of protective measures behind bars make the COVID-19 virus especially deadly. The lawsuit asks for the court to order the immediate medical furlough for some prisoners and the transfer to home detention of others.
Wanted Man From Indiana Captured in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 4-3-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on several warrants in Indiana has been captured in Lake County. Gregory Vaughn Jr. was wanted for stabbing one person, and shooting another in Fort Wayne, Indiana on March 2nd and 3rd. He had been on the run ever since. On April 1st, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team, and the U.S. Marshals located Vaughn at an apartment in Waukegan, where he was arrested without incident. The 32-year-old is expected to face attempted murder, robbery and other charges when he is extradited back to Indiana. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond.