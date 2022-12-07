Lake County Crimestoppers Seeking Information on North Chicago Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the North Chicago Police are seeking the public’s help in regard to a recent shooting. Multiple shots were fired on Friday night, just before 8 o’clock, in the 8-hundred block of 12th Street. One person, described as a juvenile male, suffered gunshot wounds, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening. No arrests have been announced at this point, and no motive for the shooting has been released. Anyone with more information on the incident is being asked to contact North Chicago Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or online at P3tips.com

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-7-22)