Lake County Covid Numbers, a Week in Review

(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 cases across Illinois and Lake County fell a bit on Thursday. Lake County on Sunday through Thursday averaged about 47 cases per day, with two total deaths in that same time frame. The Lake and McHenry County area, known by the state as Region 9, saw hospitalizations increase through the week by 7 beds to 34. Vaccine wise, Illinois Health officials say 56.3% of those 12 and older who are eligible, are considered fully vaccinated. Lake County has 51.7% of the total population at that same status.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-30-21)