Lake County Covid: Cases Up Slightly, One Death, Hospital and ICU Numbers Fall

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases in Lake County have been below triple digits for four consecutive days, the first time that’s happened since July. Illinois health officials announced 89 new cases on Wednesday with one fatality, bringing the monthly death toll to 6. Hospital wise, the Lake and McHenry County region saw a decline of one, the 7th straight day of stable or decreasing hospital numbers. ICU rates in the region also jumped to 80% capacity, the first time that number has been seen since September 11th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-7-21)