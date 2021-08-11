Lake County Covid Cases Fall, Hospitalizations Rise, No Deaths for 13th Straight Day

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases in Lake County fell on Tuesday, despite a statewide increase. Numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed the county added 100 new cases, but with no reported deaths for the 13th straight day. Hospitalizations in the region that includes Lake and neighboring McHenry County followed the statewide trend, rising by 4 beds to 67. Meanwhile, nearly 53% of the county population, or just over 369-thousand people are currently fully vaccinated.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-11-21)