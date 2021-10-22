Lake County Covid Cases Drop, Deaths Flat, Hospital Numbers Reach Two Month Lows

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 97 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 3 fatalities. Illinois Health officials say the new deaths push October’s toll to 21, on par with September’s pace. Hospitalizations in the Lake and McHenry County region have fallen to their lowest levels since August 14th, and area ICU’s now have 26% available capacity. Statewide, new Covid hospital admission increased slightly for the first time in about a week…but overall hospitalizations for the disease fell to their lowest number since August 6th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-22-21)