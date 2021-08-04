Lake County Covid Cases and Hospitalizations Up, Death Numbers Continue Downward Trend

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 101 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but hasn’t had a single death in the last 6 days. The numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health come in connection with a rise in cases across Illinois and the country, being blamed on the more contagious form of the virus known as the Delta Variant. Covid-linked hospitalizations in the Region 9 area, which includes both Lake and neighboring McHenry County, rose by 3 on Tuesday to 43, still well below numbers from May’s virus spike, and a far cry from the high of 370 set back in November of 2020.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-4-21)