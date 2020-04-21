Lake County Covid-19 Cases Drop, Deaths Increase
Cases Down, Deaths Up in Monday Coronavirus Update
Vander Tuuk 4-21-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has seen it’s 2nd straight day of lower Coronavirus case amounts, but deaths ticked up. Governor JB Pritzker on Monday announced 1,151 new cases of Covid-19, a decrease of 46 from Monday. Deaths, which hit a multi-week low of 33 on Sunday, increased to 59 on Monday. State totals now stand at 31,508 confirmed cases, and 1,349 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 62 new vases and five new fatalities in Lake County, bringing the totals to 2,224 and 80 respectively. Negative tests statewide, now number just under 117-thousand.
Great Wolf Lodge Housing New Naval Recruits
Vander Tuuk 4-21-20
(Gurnee, IL) While all of Gurnee’s main attractions are closed during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the Great Wolf Lodge is open…in a way. The hotel is being used to house some 500 Great Lakes Recruits for a 14-day quarantine period before they head to the North Chicago-area Naval Station. While the recruits will be housed at the Great Wolf Lodge, they will not be able to use the indoor water-park, nor will the hotel’s restaurants, bars and other attractions be open. The Navy says the future boot campers will mainly use the time to fill out coursework.
Memorial Planned for Lake County Firefighter Killed in Accident
Vander Tuuk 4-21-20
(McHenry, IL) An off duty Lake County firefighter that died in an accident last week, will be memorialized over the next couple of days. Mark Amore was killed last Thursday when the bobcat he was working in, went into the water at the Ben Watts Marina in Fox Lake and trapped him inside. With Coronavirus efforts in place, a small in person funeral will take place on Wednesday. A drive through wake will take place for the public today (Tuesday) from 1 to 6 at the Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Country, Illinois Lags
Vander Tuuk 4-21-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to fall, as most of the country remains shuddered by the Coronavirus pandemic. AAA reports the national average is $1.81, with Illinois 3 cents higher. The Chicago metro area, and the city itself remain higher than the rest of the state. AAA says the price may continue to drop as more states extend stay at home orders, but that the oil market may be more volatile as more countries attempt to open up.