Lake County COVID-19 Cases at 22, Abbott Labs Tests Approved
Nursing Home Outbreak Widens, Lake County and Illinois COVID-19 Cases Jump
Vander Tuuk 3-19-20
(Chicago, IL) Another large leap in Coronavirus cases has been announced in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday that 128 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total to 288, with one reported death. A southwest suburban nursing home is being hit hardest, as it now has 42 cases. The Governor says the ages of the patients run from 9 to 91. Lake County’s reported Coronavirus cases on Wednesday jumped to 22. There have been 1,764 tests that have come back negative.
Hawthorn, Gurnee Mills Close Amid Coronavirus Issue
Vander Tuuk 3-19-20
(Gurnee, IL) Lake County’s two major malls are the latest business casualty of the Coronavirus outbreak. Gurnee Mills announced their closure as of 7 o’clock on Wednesday night, and are hoping to re-open on March 29th. Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills will close after business tonight. They say they will listen to advice from health officials before announcing a re-open date.
Abbott Labs Coronavirus Test Approved
Vander Tuuk 3-19-20
(North Chicago, IL) Lake County based Abbott Labs has won approval for use of it’s molecular test for the Coronavirus. Forbes says the North Chicago company will begin shipping 150,000 laboratory tests immediately…they hope to manufacture some 1 million tests per week by end of the month. Other companies have won emergency approval to ship their tests as well, trying to meet demand.
North Chicago Double Shooting
Vander Tuuk 3-19-20
(North Chicago, IL) An investigation is ongoing, after two people were shot in North Chicago. The incident took place just before 5 PM Tuesday in the area of Grove Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The two victims were both taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, and were expected to make full recoveries. Other details surrounding the shooting have not been released, nor is it known if any arrests have been made.