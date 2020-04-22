Lake County Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Steady, State Numbers Spike
Coronavirus Cases and Deaths Spike on Tuesday
(Chicago, IL) After two days of lower Coronavirus cases and deaths, the state has seen a spike in both. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,551 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, and 119 new fatalities…both numbers well up from Monday. The state now stands at 33,059 instances of Covid-19 and 1,468 deaths. Lake County’s numbers remained relatively flat, with 63 new cases (an increase of one from Monday) and 5 new deaths, (the same number as Monday). Totals in the county now stand at 2,287 and 85 respectively. Negative tests now number just under 122-thousand.
Pritzker: Stay at Home Working, Peak Expected Later
(Chicago, IL) While saying things are going well in the fight against Coronavirus, Governor JB Pritzker says it’s not feasible for businesses to open May 1st, and that an extension of the state’s stay at home order could be coming. The Governor said earlier this month that the expected peak of the disease was mid to late April. But he said Tuesday, that because people seem to be abiding by the stay at home order, that the peak will hit at a lower rate, but now in mid-May. During his daily briefing, the Governor did stick by his statement that some of the state economy may open next month, but not all at once like some states are currently adopting.
Lake County Jail Inmate Tests Positive for Covid-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jail inmate has tested positive for Coronavirus. Sheriff’s officials say the North Chicago woman was arrested on April 16th on outstanding warrants, and new charges of obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon arriving to the jail, the woman, who is pregnant, was transported to Vista East Hospital for a non-Covid related issue and returned to the medical unit of the jail. The following day she was having withdrawal symptoms that presented similar to Coronavirus. She was tested, and the test came back positive. The woman has not come into contact with the general population…and remains in the medical unit. Her condition has not been released.
Illinois High School Association Cancels Spring Sports
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois High School Association has made the decision to cancel all spring sports tournaments due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the decision by Governor JB Pritzker to cancel in-person schooling for the rest of the academic year, plus the stay at home orders…made it nearly impossible to come up with a safe way to get the tournaments in. Most spring sports were just underway when the stay at home orders were first issued, but leaders had hoped to salvage some type of shortened season.
Antioch Aggravated Robbery Arrests
(Antioch, IL) Antioch Police have announced multiple arrests in connection with a robbery incident earlier this month. Back on April 12, police were called to a fight in progress in the 7-hundred block of Anita Avenue. Authorities learned a group of people had attacked a person over money and narcotics. An investigation led to the arrests of three people, who have been identified as 19-year-old Anthony Baez, 20-year-old Paris Washington and 23-year-old Patrick Mathis, all of Antioch. All three suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery. Baez and Washington were also charged with aggravated assault…while Mathis received an additional robbery count.
Two Dead in Three Vehicle Tri-State Crash
(Deerfield, IL) Two people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles near Deerfield. The incident took place late on Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Route 22 (Half Day Road). The crash was said to involve two semis with trailers and a Jeep SUV. Two people inside the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene, and one other occupant was extricated and flown to the hospital with critical injuries. The two semi drivers were also hospitalized, but their injuries were said to be less severe. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Warrant Arrest Leads to 1-Million Dollar Bond
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is being held on a 1-million-dollar bond after being arrested on outstanding warrants. Manuel Rodriguez was taken into custody on April 17th on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery. The 40-year-old is now being held on varying counts of domestic battery, as well as a charge of unlawful restraint. Rodriguez is due in court for an arraignment today (Wednesday).