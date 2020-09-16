Lake County Corrections Officers Credited With Saving Life
Photos provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Corrections Officer Save Inmate From Suicide
Vander Tuuk 9-16-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two corrections officers are being credited with saving a Lake County Jail inmate from committing suicide. Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place back on September 13th, when the 20-year-old inmate used a shirt in an attempt to take his own life. Corrections Officers Elvis Fejzic and Mathew Outinen were able to get to the inmate, cut the fabric from his neck and administer first aid. The 20-year-old was hospitalized and has since recovered.
Coronavirus Illinois and Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-16-20
(Chicago, IL) Health officials in Illinois announced 1,466 new positive Coronavirus tests on Tuesday, along with 20 related fatalities. Of those, 70 positive tests came from Lake County, though the area recorded it’s 2nd straight day without a fatality. Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased statewide, but the two hospital regions that cover Lake County currently have two of the four lowest ICU numbers of the 11 hospital regions in the state. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate currently stands at 3.6%.
Zion Major Crash Being Investigated
Vander Tuuk 9-16-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a crash that left two people seriously injured. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the 24-hundred block of Lewis Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old woman from North Chicago pulled in front of a vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old Zion man, and the vehicles collided. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with what police called “life threatening” injuries. The male also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.
Madigan Probe Delayed
Vander Tuuk 9-16-20
(Springfield, IL) A bipartisan probe into Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is on hold for the time being. The top Republican and Democrat running the inquiry have delayed any further proceedings until they get guidance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on what kind of witnesses they can call and what kind of evidence they can seek. Madigan is believed to be under investigation for his alleged role in a bribery scheme involving the power company ComEd. Though Madigan hasn’t been charged at this point, and has denied any wrongdoing…his position within the House was named in federal documents about the scheme. ComEd has agreed to pay 200-million-dollars in settlement money.
Legal Sports Gambling Releases First Month Figures
Vander Tuuk 9-16-20
(Chicago, IL) With sports being back in the pandemic age, legal sports betting is now in full effect in Illinois. The Illinois Gaming Board said the first month of legal betting, which was July, saw gamblers wager 52.5-million-dollars. Only Rivers Casino in Des Plaines took bets during July, and more sports books have come online since. The sport most wagered on was soccer…though that is expected to change now that the NFL is back, and the finals of the NBA and NHL playoffs getting underway soon.
Illinois AG: Former ITT Students to Get $9.4M in Debt Relief
Associated Press 9-16-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois attorney general says students who were enrolled at now-closed ITT Technical Institute campuses in the state are eligible for $9.4 million in student loan forgiveness. The state’s share of a $330 million national settlement finalized Tuesday follows investigations by several attorneys general over student loans the for-profit school offered. ITT filed for bankruptcy and closed campuses in 2016, including in Orland Park and Springfield.