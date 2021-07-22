Lake County Coroner Requests Investigation Into Volo Man’s Death

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office is asking the State’s Attorney to investigate after the death of a Volo man. Corey Causey died back in June, after complications following dental surgery in Gurnee. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the 51-year-old’s death was caused by improper administration of anesthesia. Banek said the issue was serious enough to ask for a Lake County State’s Attorney investigation. She is also asking regulators to temporarily ban surgeon Dr. Aaron Cwik from giving anesthesia. It’s unclear when the investigation will be wrapped up, or when regulators may act.
Tim Vander Tuuk. WXLC News (7-22-21)