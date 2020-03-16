Monday Updates: Lake County COVID-19 Cases at 5, More Shut Downs Announced
Updates by Tim Vander Tuuk
(Chicago, IL) A consequence of closing down bars and restaurants to dine-in customers over Coronavirus fears is video gambling. There are currently 35-thousand-plus video gaming terminals that fall under the shut-downs, and those that don’t, have been shut down by the Illinois Gaming Board. Video gaming terminals, like Illinois casinos, will close tonight thought at least March 30th. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is also primary election day in Lake County and with Coronavirus in mind, several polling places have been changed. To find out if yours has changed, you can check out the Lake County Clerk’s Website through lakecountyil.gov. Hospitals in the area have also instituted a no visitor policy, though there are limited exceptions.
(Waukegan, IL) Schools across the state are closed, and many people are being forced to work from home as Coronavirus prevention measures continue. As of Sunday, there were five announced cases of the disease in Lake County, and a jump in confirmed Illinois cases to 90, as was expected with expanded access to Coronavirus tests. All Illinois casinos are shuttered, and most sporting events have been shut down or delayed from children’s sports to the professional ranks. Governor JB Pritzker on Sunday also ordered all restaurants and bars closed to dine-in customers, after several state bars held large events for St. Patrick’s Day. Most area grocery and big box stores were also packed over the weekend as residents hoarded toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County has followed other Illinois counties in making a disaster declaration over the Coronavirus. Lake County Board Chairman signed off on the declaration, opening up the county to resources and money from the both the state and federal level. There have been three reported cases of the disease in Lake County, but no deaths. There have been two reported cases in neighboring McHenry County, and also no deaths.
(Waukegan, IL) While Police will remains on the streets as normal, other procedures are being changed at police departments across Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, for example, is suspending several services including evictions, ride alongs, fingerprinting and more. Outside of evictions, most other Lake County Police Departments have put similar procedures into place.