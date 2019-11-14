Lake County Board Begins Marijuana Process
Lake County Considers Recreational Marijuana Shops
Vander Tuuk 11-14-19
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has taken the first steps in considering whether or not to allow marijuana in unincorporated areas. The Board has taken the steps to set up public meetings to gauge opinion on the matter. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state in the new year, and several towns are making the decision on whether or not to allow sales within their borders. The Lake County Board says any final decision on pot in unincorporated areas, likely won’t be made until spring at the earliest.
Illinois Senate Votes to End Yearly Clock Changes
Vander Tuuk 11-14-19
(Springfield, IL) Early night time in the winter months could end under a bill that has passed the Illinois Senate. The Senate has voted to do away with twice yearly time changes. Under the plan, the final clock change would take place in March of 2020, allowing more daylight at the end of the day on a permanent basis. The bill now heads to the Illinois House for consideration.
Abbott Labs CEO to Step Down, Replaced From Within
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-14-19
(North Chicago, IL AP) – Abbott Laboratories will replace longtime CEO Miles White with another veteran executive next March. The Lake County based medical device maker said its board unanimously appointed President and Chief Operating Officer Robert Ford to succeed White as CEO. Abbott said White, who has served as Chairman and CEO since 1998, will become executive chairman after stepping down on March 31. Last month, Abbott reported a third-quarter profit of $960 million in a performance that met Wall Street expectations.
EtO Legislation Hits Road Block in Illinois Senate
Vander Tuuk 11-14-19
(Springfield, IL) Legislation that would regulate ethylene oxide emissions in Illinois has hit a roadblock in Springfield. The bill passed through the Illinois House in October, but was shuttered in an Illinois Senate Committee this week. Senate members say some of the language in the bill was the reason for the blockage, and they will draft a new version of the bill. Ethylene oxide is used to sterilize equipment, but is also known to be a cancer causing agent when released into the air. It’s been a hot button issue in Lake County because of two plants in Waukegan and Gurnee that use the chemical.
Illinois House Approves Cap on Insulin Costs, Plan Returns to Senate
Associated Press 11-14-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois House has approved legislation to cap the amount diabetes patients must pay for insulin at $100 a month. The vote Wednesday to answer skyrocketing prescription insulin costs was 100-13. The Senate has approved the idea but a change in the House language requires another Senate vote. The measure caps monthly out-of-pocket costs on state-regulated commercial insurance companies. Federally regulated insurance plans are not covered. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s supports the plan.