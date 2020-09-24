Lake County Adds Covid-19 Cases, One Death…Metrics Remain in Good Shape
Possible Link Replacement Pulls Out of Consideration
Vander Tuuk 9-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) A person believed to be a top candidate to replace former State Senator Terry Link has pulled his name from consideration. Current State Representative Dan Didech told local Democratic leaders that he felt he could do a better job staying in the Illinois House…as he is currently running unopposed in November. Link was forced to step down from his State Senate seat amid a cloud of controversy from a federal tax charge, and his alleged connection to a bribery scheme involving a former State Rep. Link pleaded guilty to the federal charge, and won’t learn his sentence until next year. His replacement is set to be announced in early October.
Early, Mail In Voting Starts Today in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) In-person early voting, and mail in voting for the November elections kicks off today. The County Clerk’s office says in person early voting will kick off at the office in Waukegan, and that four collection boxes for mail in ballots are currently available at branch court locations in the county. On October 19th, other early voting sites will open, and each will have a secure collection box to drop off mail in ballots. Early voting will run until November 2nd…the actual election takes place on November 3rd.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 1,848 new positive Coronavirus tests, along with 22 related deaths. Of those, 56 were from Lake County with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations were up, while ICU use dipped. The two hospital regions that cover Lake County did see a slight bump in ICU use, but remain right around 50% capacity. The state’s 7-day rolling infection rate remained 3.5%, while the Region 9 rate (which includes Lake and McHenry County) fell to 5%, down 2 full percentage points over the last 14 days.
Illinois Best in COVID-19 Testing, Pritzker Says
Associated Press 9-24-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor on Wednesday continued to champion Illinois as a leader in testing for the coronavirus during a period when he faces some of the sharpest criticism for his social restrictions to slow the virus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is averaging 52,000 tests daily to become “the best testing state between the two coasts.” Total testing topped 5 million on Monday. Pritzker has faced recent criticism for refusing to backtrack on his decision to postpone some fall sports, while other states resume theirs. The Governor said he will not risk children and their families…while several clubs head across state lines to play games.
SOS Extends Driver’s License Extension
Vander Tuuk 9-24-20
(Springfield, IL) If you have a driver’s license that expires soon, you now have even more time to get it renewed. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has extended the deadline to renew expiring licenses to February, citing Covid-19, and the desire to keep crowds low at SOS locations. The deadline to renew your license plate sticker, however, remains November 1st, as no extension was granted for that particular item.