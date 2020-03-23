Lake County 2nd to Cook in Coronavirus Cases, State Announces More Deaths
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
Coronavirus Update: Deaths Increase, Cases Over 1-Thousand
Vander Tuuk 3-23-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Coronavirus tally has gone over 1-thousand. Governor JB Pritzker announced 296 new cases on Sunday, along with three more deaths, bringing the totals to 1,049 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. 80 cases have been confirmed here in Lake County, second only to Cook County’s 805. Neighboring McHenry County has 12 cases. The Sunday total came amid Saturday’s official start of the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order, which encourages people to stay in, work from home, and only go out in great need. Negative test numbers now stand at 7,325.
Illinois gov’s critique of fed virus response angers Trump
Associated Press 3-23-20
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. Pritzker told CNN’s “State of The Union” that Illinois got a recent supply but it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government. The comments prompted angry tweets from President Donald Trump who says governors should not be “blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.” Pritzker says Illinois is buying supplies on the open market and competing with other states also in need of supplies. He said it’s a bad system.
Illinois emissions testing halted during coronavirus crisis
Associated Press 3-23-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois EPA has temporarily shuttered the state’s vehicle emissions-testing stations to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” directive to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The emissions stations will be closed through April 7. That period could be extended however, depending on circumstances surrounding what is currently a growing number of illnesses caused by COVID-19. The Illinois Air Team Call Center will remain open Monday through Saturday.
Chicago Man Arrested in Drug, Weapons Investigation
Vander Tuuk 3-23-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man is behind bars after an investigation by Lake County officials. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group and the Chicago branch of the ATF announced the arrest of Malcolm Brown. The 31-year-old was accused of selling cocaine to undercover officers in Lake County, and cocaine and firearms to undercover officers in Will County, where he was arrested. Brown is facing numerous drug and weapons charges, and is being held on a 1-million-dollar bond. He was also wanted on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Green Oaks School Teachers Reach Agreement on New Contract
Vander Tuuk 3-23-20
(Green Oaks, IL) While schools are currently in hiatus over the Coronavirus issue, teachers in one Lake County school district have reached a new contract agreement. The 5-year deal was approved by both sides in the Oak Grove School District in Green Oaks. Few details were released about the deal, but raises are expected to be about 3% per year over the life of the contract. It officially goes into effect on July 1st.