Lady Gaga jumps on the ‘﻿Wednesday﻿’ dance craze that’s all over TikTok

Lady Gaga couldn’t resist jumping in on the Wednesday dance craze that’s sweeping over TikTok, but we can’t really blame her for that — it’s the reason her 2011 song “Bloody Mary” is going viral.

To recap, the Netflix series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as the beloved Addams Family character, featured a viral scene where she performs a weird dance to The Cramps‘ “Goo Goo Muck.” TikTokers were obsessed with Ortega’s jarring moves and began making video recreations to a sped-up version of Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” thus turning that song into the viral “Wednesday Dance.”

It didn’t take long for Gaga to get in on the fun. She took to TikTok to perform the same dance moves to her 2011 hit, but took some liberties with the choreography.

She captioned the post “Bloody Wednesday” using all capital letters.

Prior to Gaga joining the dance craze, the official Wednesday Twitter account shouted out the viral trend and tweeted, “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

Gaga wrote back, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

Fans are now hoping this leads to Gaga scoring a cameo in the popular Netflix series, should it be renewed for a second season. Fans think it’s likely Wednesday will get the green light since it was recently announced the show is the streamer’s third-most-watched English-language series of all time.

