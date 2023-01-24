Lady Gaga and Rihanna receive Oscar nominations for Best Original Song
Taylor Swift didn’t make the cut, but Lady Gaga and Rihanna did.
Both superstars are up for the Academy Award for Best Original Song: Lady Gaga for co-writing “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna for co-writing “Life Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
They’re up against “Applause,” written by Diane Warren for the film Tell It Like a Woman, “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR, and “This Is a Life,” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux.
The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 12.
