Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges Over 2020 Kenosha Shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense over three shootings in Kenosha. The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. The 18-year-old former Antioch resident could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious homicide charges against him. He was charged shortly after shooting three people, and killing two during the summer 2020 riots and protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting. During the week, three people were arrested outside of the courthouse, while inside the judge in the case banned a news network from the room after one of their freelancers reportedly attempted to photography the jury.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-19-21)