‘Knock at the Cabin’﻿ dethrones ﻿’Avatar﻿: The Way of Water’ at weekend box office with $14.2M opening

Pandora has fallen and ﻿M. Night Shyamalan﻿’s ﻿Knock at the Cabin﻿ has risen to the #1 spot in the weekend box office.

The horror-thriller earned $14.2 million in its opening week and bested Avatar: The Way of Water, which previously held the top spot for seven weeks. However, Knock at the Cabin‘s number is also the lowest debut of Shyamalan’s career. Previously, Old had held the record after making $16.8 on its opening weekend.

Knock at the Cabin wasn’t the only movie that eclipsed ﻿Avatar﻿ in the weekend box office. Paramount’s ﻿80 for Brady﻿ — which features Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin — claimed second place after collecting $12.5 million across 2,912 theaters in North America.

﻿Avatar ﻿slipped to third place this week, earning an additional $10.8 million in its eighth week of release, pushing its North American box office total to $636 million. Globally, the movie has amassed a $2.174 billion fortune and is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie in the world.

﻿Puss in Boots: The Last Wis﻿h﻿ finished in fourth place this week after collecting an additional $7.9 million in its seventh week of release, while ﻿BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas﻿ rounded out the top five. The ﻿BTS﻿ concert film covers the band’s October concert in Busan, South Korea.

