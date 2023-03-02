Kim Petras “would die” to have a song with Madonna

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it comes to Kim Petras‘ dream collaboration, the answer is simple — Madonna.

The “Unholy” singer attended the the Billboard Women in Music on Wednesday, and when asked if the icon would make an appearance on her upcoming album, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I would die to.”

“I would die to have Madonna on anything, or be on anything Madonna, so yeah, absolutely,” she added.

Whether or not a collaboration comes to pass, Petras confessed that she’s “such a huge fan” of the Queen of Pop and is thankful for her support.

“I don’t know how good of a friend I can be to her because I’m just like, ‘Confession[s]: Ray of Light changed my life,’” she shared. “Every time I see her, I just talk about her music and how much it means to me, but it’s just been the most incredible thing for me to get respected by Madonna, and for her to even know anything about me is just…”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.