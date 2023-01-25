Kim Petras jokes her ﻿’Slut Pop’ ﻿EP has affected her dating life

Courtesy Republic Records

Kim Petras has released several sexually charged songs, but have they impacted her dating life?

Speaking with Meghan Trainor on her Workin’ On It podcast, the “Unholy” singer said she’s been “single for a while.” She said she’s concerned her Slut Pop EP, which she released in February and contained explicit tracks, such as “Throat Goat,” has somehow set high expectations for her in the dating world.

“It kinda made me … scared to date again,” Kim laughed. “A lot of guys that I’ve been meeting know that record and it’s just immediately, like, ‘Augh, that’s so terrifying!’” Kim called the EP somewhat embarrassing because it’s “so exaggerated.”

“I just think that sexuality and sex is way more open [in Germany] than it is [in America]. It’s not, like, so shamed,” she continued. Kim grew up close to Cologne, Germany, and recalls being taught by her parents that “sex is a great thing — it’s not embarrassing.”

Meghan said she had the opposite experience growing up, noting she “never had the sex talk” and wishes her parents had sat her down for one. She also noted how “there was so much shame” associated with sex when she was younger.

Because of that, Meghan cracked, “I’m gonna make sure my kids — I’m going to play Slut Pop when they’re 6 and let them know this is what people do.”

Kim was open to the idea of her EP soundtracking sex talks. “Just play your kid this, you don’t have to talk to them,” she laughed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim spoke how excited she is to officially call herself “Grammy-nominated.”

“I feel like people see me now like I’ve seen myself for a long time,” she said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.