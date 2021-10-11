Kim Kardashian roasts her family on SNL, here's how they reacted

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend and held nothing back, roasting the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.
After explaining her purpose for hosting — to prove she was “more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” Kim revealed the “one thing [she’s] really proud of,” is that “no one can ever call me a gold digger.”
“Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one, so I asked my mom’s [Kris Jenner‘s] boyfriend Corey [Gamble].”
“I’m an influencer, but would never tell anyone what they can or can’t do,” she insisted. “Remember, I’m a Kim, not a Karen,” adding that “with all the K names, it’s really impressive that my mom didn’t pick Karen.”
“I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn,” she quipped, referring to her former step father Caitlyn Jenner.
Kardashian followed with a jab at her ex-husband Kanye West. After declaring that she married “the best rapper of all time” and the “richest Black man in America” as well as “a talented, legit genius,” she joked that her decision to divorce him “came down to just one thing — his personality.”
Kim also took aim at her sister Kourtney in a sketch called “The People’s Kourt,” which featured a cameo from sister Khloé, as a defendant, and Kris pressing charges against her younger daughter, Kendall Jenner, for having “no drama.”
The family took the barbs in stride, with Kris gushing on Instagram that her daughter “crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world.”
“Proud is an understatement!!!” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story.
“ORDER IN THE KOURTNEY!” Kourtney posted on her Instagram Story. “Ahhhhh! This is everything!
Kendall and Kylie Jenner each shared clips of their sister onstage. Kylie captioned her video, “Yes!!!!!”
