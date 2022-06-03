Kidnapping Plot Leads to Arrest of Waukegan Man

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced an arrest in what they have deemed a fake kidnapping plot. Larry Usher of Waukegan is accused of attempting to extort money from a family member, by claiming that someone had been kidnapped. The plot failed, and the 32-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities say Usher had multiple outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, including one for a parole violation. In this particular case he has been charged with a drug count, but according to jail records he’s also facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. Bond has been set at 350-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-3-22)