Kenosha Woman ID’ed as Fatality in Antioch Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A woman killed in a crash near Antioch has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Ann Kennedy of Kenosha was behind the wheel of one of three vehicles involved in the Wednesday morning wreck along Route 173. The 82-year-old was the only fatality, though her cause of death has yet to be released. The male driver of a semi, and the male driver of a Toyota that were also involved in the crash were not injured. The incident remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-7-22)