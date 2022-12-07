Kenosha Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha woman is behind bars, after she was picked up in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Osana Shreve was taken into custody on December 1st in Beach Park. Shreve was wanted out of Kenosha on an outstanding warrant for burglary. The 25-year-old was held on a 3-million-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail before being sent north of the border, where is facing a felony burglary charge as well as misdemeanors for theft and criminal damage to property. Her bail in Wisconsin has been set at 20-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-7-22)