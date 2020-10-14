Kenosha Shooting Suspect Will Not Face Lake County Charges
Rittenhouse Won’t Face Lake County Charges
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(Antioch, IL) An Antioch teen facing murder charges in Wisconsin, won’t face any additional charges in Lake County. Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during an August protest in Kenosha over a police involved shooting. Rittenhouse turned himself into Antioch Police the day after the shootings, and has been held in juvenile detention ever since. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim says Antioch Police performed an extensive investigation, and determined that the gun used in the incident was purchased, stored and used in Kenosha, and did not cross state lines with the 17-year-old. Rittenhouse is due in court for an extradition hearing on October 30th.
Waukegan Murder Victim Identified
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man killed during an alleged road rage incident in Waukegan has been identified. Dwayne Young was shot and killed late Friday night in the area of 8th and Jackson Street. Police say the 38-year-old’s vehicle rear ended another vehicle on accident, and the driver of that other vehicle gunned him down. Sheldon Brown of Chicago has been arrested in the case and is facing a first-degree murder charge. The 33-year-old is currently being held on a 3-million-dollar-bond.
Coronavirus Lake County, Illinois
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 2,851 new positive Coronavirus tests on Tuesday, and the state death toll exceeded 9-thousand, with 29 new fatalities. Of those numbers, 185 positives were announced in Lake County, with one death. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use went up, but in Region 9, which includes Lake County, ICU capacity only increased by 1% to 50%. Positivity in the region bumped up to 6.3%, but Lake County specific, that number falls to 5.3%.
Great America, Fright Fest, Holiday Celebration
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(Gurnee, IL) Six Flags Great America says they are still hopeful about opening at some point in 2020, health officials say it’s not likely. The Gurnee theme park was hoping to have their longest season on record with their annual Fright Fest, and a new holiday themed lights festival. But the Coronavirus pandemic continues to leave those plans in doubt, especially with an uptick in cases in Lake County and across the state. The Hurricane Harbor area of Six Flags was able to open with new restrictions, for a shortened season in July. Lake County Health officials say the restrictions seemed to have worked, as no outbreaks were traced back to the waterpark.
Ingleside Man Arrested in DeKalb with Illegal Gun, Drugs
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(DeKalb, IL) An Ingleside man is facing charges in DeKalb after police found drugs and a gun in his vehicle. Javarius Shell was arrested late Monday night after a traffic stop that turned up three bags of marijuana, un-prescribed oxycodone pills and an AK-47 style rifle. The 23-year-old Lake County man was hit with charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon without a FOID card and drug charges. Shell’s bond was set at 30-thousand-dollars, and he’s due back in court next month.
North Chicago to Use Tech in Battle Against Gun Violence
Vander Tuuk 10-14-20
(North Chicago, IL) The city of North Chicago is set to debut new technology in the fight against gun violence. ShotSpotter sends real-time alerts to notify police about when and where gun incidents occur. The purpose of the technology is to allow authorities to respond faster to a scene, to better recover evidence, interview witnesses, and attend to gunshot victims. The overall goal is to reduce gun violence. Funding for ShotSpotter is being provided to the city by North Chicago-based AbbVie.