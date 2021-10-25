Kenosha Man Arrested After Incidents Involving Lake County Deputies, Jail Guards

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha man is facing charges, after an incident involving both Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Correctional Officers. Ryan Groh was originally accused on October 21st, of attempting to obstruct a DUI investigation, then resisting arrest when deputies attempted to take him into custody. During Groh’s subsequent processing at the Lake County Jail, he was accused of charging and punching two Correctional Officers. In all, the 34-year-old faces charges of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, resisting a correctional officer and aggravated battery of a correctional officer. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-21)