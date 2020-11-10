Kenosha Man Accused of Supplying Gun to Antioch Teen, Lake Forest Woman Gets Navy Honor
Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
(Kenosha, WI) A Kenosha man is facing charges, for allegedly supplying an Antioch teen with a gun used in a fatal shooting. Dominick Black is facing two counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death. The 19-year-old is accused of giving a gun to 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting three people, and killing two during Kenosha protests back in August. Rittenhouse is in Kenosha to face charges of murder, and more. Black, if convicted, could face up to 25-years in prison.
Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 10,500 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday, with 14 related deaths. Of those, 397 positives came from Lake County, but without a new fatality for the 3rd time in the last 4 days. In Region 9 (which includes both Lake and McHenry County), Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, but ICU use dropped slightly for the 2nd straight day. The Region’s positivity currently stands at 12.7%.
Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Health Department says information on thousands of Lake County nursing home residents and staff was mistakenly released. The breach was apparently discovered back in September, and was part of an effort between nursing homes to share information on slowing the spread of Covid-19. The information in question was said to be encrypted, but it was possible to get names, addresses and birthdates for some 38-hundred people. Health Department officials say no social security numbers, nor financial information was part of the breach. They say steps are in place to keep this kind of event from happening again.
Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices nationally decreased once again, but Illinois has seen an increase. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas dropped by one cent from last week, and currently stands at $2.11. Illinois’ average bumped up to $2.25, while Lake County saw an increase to $2.19, the first time it’s been above the national average in several weeks. In Wisconsin, the average price remains below 2-dollars a gallon at $1.90…with Kenosha County one cent cheaper. Continued low demand for gasoline has led to continued low prices, though AAA had no immediate explanation for the rise in Illinois prices.
Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Emerson Rhodes is wanted in Lake County on a 20-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for identity theft. He is described at a 65-year-old black male, about 5’9”, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Rhodes, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222 or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
Associated Press 11-10-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says there was a record $75 million in recreational pot sales last month, with sales of medical marijuana totaling another $33 million. Illinois officials say since legalizing the drug 10 months ago, recreational sales have eclipsed the $500 million mark, with another $300 million in medical pot sales. Cannabis industry analyst Andy Seeger says October’s sale figures do not rise to the market’s potential. He says Illinois should be on pace to sell around $1.2 billion in weed this year.
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-10-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) A Lake County woman who became the first Black woman to assume the top role in leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, is now taking up that post as brigade commander next semester. The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body. The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest. She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.